Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

GRCL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 107,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,491. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 111.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

