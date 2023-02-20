Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $9.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 2,488,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.