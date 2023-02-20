Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golar LNG worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 1,031,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

