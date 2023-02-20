GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,160,000.00 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,573,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,359,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 11,451 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.88 on Monday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.