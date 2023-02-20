Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

GWRS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

