Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 625 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.59) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 543.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.71. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a market capitalization of £65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.