Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,176.00.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Givaudan Stock Performance

GVDNY stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $86.32.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

