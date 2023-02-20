GICTrade (GICT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.68 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.68 million and approximately $28,729.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9419012 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,066.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

