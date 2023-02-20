GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) is VR Adviser LLC’s 6th Largest Position

VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares during the quarter. GH Research accounts for about 5.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of GH Research worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 28.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHRS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

GHRS traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $10.00. 32,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,830. GH Research PLC has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

