General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lifted by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 560,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,503 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,768.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

