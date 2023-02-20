GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Raised to $35.50 at Citigroup

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.11.

GDS Trading Down 6.5 %

GDS stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.68. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $332.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

