Gateway Advisory LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 311.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWMC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.96. 13,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

