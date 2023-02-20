Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. 20,758,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

