Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $375,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,251. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

