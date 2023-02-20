Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $240,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,439. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

