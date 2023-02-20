Gateway Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,755 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.40. 3,695,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,446. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

