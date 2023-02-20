Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 6,483 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 644,373 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. 556,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

