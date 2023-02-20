Gas (GAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71.96 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00014824 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $217.24 million and approximately $71.96 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
