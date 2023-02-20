Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

