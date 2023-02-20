Gainplan LLC Takes $745,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $21.39 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

