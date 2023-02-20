Gainplan LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.00 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

