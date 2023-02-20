G2 Capital Management LLC OH Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,982 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

