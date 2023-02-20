G2 Capital Management LLC OH Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 502,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,336. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

