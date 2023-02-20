G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Holdings Decreased by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,792 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group comprises approximately 7.3% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of G-III Apparel Group worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.5 %

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CL King lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 462,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,794. The firm has a market cap of $785.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.