Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €17.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.10 ($18.39) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 54.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FME stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €37.47 ($40.29). 680,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($68.39). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.