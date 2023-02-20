Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $10.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00422681 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,949.80 or 0.27999186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,033,353,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

