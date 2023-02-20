Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $64.35. 1,760,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,424. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $90.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

