FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $141.73 Average PT from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $128.20 on Monday. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

