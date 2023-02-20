Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,358,000 after buying an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

