Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.
Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
