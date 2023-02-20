First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 284,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 241,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,764. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.