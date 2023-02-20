First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.96. The stock has a market cap of C$18.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

