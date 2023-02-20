First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $6,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

