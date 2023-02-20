First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FR opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99.
First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $6,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.