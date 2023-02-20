First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

FCAP opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Featured Articles

