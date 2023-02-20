Financial Survey: Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) vs. Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) and Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endesa and Drax Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A $1.46 13.12 Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -26.39

Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endesa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.1% of Endesa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Drax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endesa and Drax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 0 1 0 3.00 Drax Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Endesa presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Endesa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Endesa is more favorable than Drax Group.

Profitability

This table compares Endesa and Drax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A Drax Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Endesa pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Endesa pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Endesa beats Drax Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. The Distribution segment consists of distribution of electricity to consumption points. The Structure segment includes the balances and transactions of holding and financing companies. The company was founded on November 18, 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.

