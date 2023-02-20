Financial Contrast: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

GDS has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -17.87% -6.84% -2.20% System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 5 3 0 2.38 System1 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GDS and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

GDS presently has a consensus price target of $38.37, indicating a potential upside of 82.89%. System1 has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.07%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than GDS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and System1’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $9.11 billion 0.43 -$184.02 million ($1.39) -15.09 System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A

System1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Summary

System1 beats GDS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

