Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 77.2% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $8.64 or 0.00035577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

