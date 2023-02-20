Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

