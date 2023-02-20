Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

