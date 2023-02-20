Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

Fastly stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 5,390.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 39.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastly by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

