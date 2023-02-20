Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Holdings Increased by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 338,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234,369 shares of company stock valued at $152,510,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Expro Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 770,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

