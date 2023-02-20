Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Evolus by 195.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $13,073,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 2,116.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 772,974 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 928,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 728,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

