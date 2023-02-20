Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $80.27. 1,710,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.