Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $386.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.42. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.