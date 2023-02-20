Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.
Everest Re Group Stock Performance
NYSE:RE opened at $386.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.42. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.