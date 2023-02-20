Euler 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Euler has a market cap of $61.39 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00025247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.



About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

