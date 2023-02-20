ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $422.78 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00016050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $422.78 million and $22.01 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 4.04638301 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $17,066,817.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

