Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 243,900 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 10.12% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $68,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.62. 15,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $70.02.

