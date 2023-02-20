Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,806 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.94. The stock had a trading volume of 759,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

