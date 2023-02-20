Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 274,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 139,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,151,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $299,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.