Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $50.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.98. 1,647,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,294. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

