Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VWO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,075,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,673. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

